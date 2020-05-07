Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount”) (TSX – “POU”) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) James Riddell 101,524,772 99.79 209,482 0.21 James Bell 101,192,157 99.47 542,097 0.53 Wilfred Gobert 101,321,865 99.59 412,389 0.41 John Gorman 100,960,197 99.24 774,057 0.76 Dirk Jungé 101,172,088 99.45 562,166 0.55 Robert MacDonald 101,337,630 99.61 396,624 0.39 Keith MacLeod 101,345,347 99.62 388,907 0.38 Susan Riddell Rose 100,860,709 99.14 873,545 0.86

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Paramount was also approved at the meeting.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

