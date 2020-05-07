Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
James Riddell
|
101,524,772
|
99.79
|
209,482
|
0.21
|
James Bell
|
101,192,157
|
99.47
|
542,097
|
0.53
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
101,321,865
|
99.59
|
412,389
|
0.41
|
John Gorman
|
100,960,197
|
99.24
|
774,057
|
0.76
|
Dirk Jungé
|
101,172,088
|
99.45
|
562,166
|
0.55
|
Robert MacDonald
|
101,337,630
|
99.61
|
396,624
|
0.39
|
Keith MacLeod
|
101,345,347
|
99.62
|
388,907
|
0.38
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
100,860,709
|
99.14
|
873,545
|
0.86
The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Paramount was also approved at the meeting.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s Class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.