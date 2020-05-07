Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 25, 2020 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 7, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:
|Nominee
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes
Withheld
|Donald Gray
Michael MacBean
Brian Davis
Darren Gee
Gregory Fletcher
John W. Rossall
Kathy Turgeon
|Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
|61,406,249
61,275,866
61,563,482
62,012,461
60,914,972
62,747,457
61,646,320
|3,604,300
3,734,683
3,447,067
2,998,088
4,095,577
2,263,092
3,364,229
For further information please contact:
|Darren Gee
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|(403) 237-8911
|Fax:
|(403) 451-4100