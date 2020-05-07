Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote













CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 25, 2020 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 7, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Donald Gray Michael MacBean Brian Davis Darren Gee Gregory Fletcher John W. Rossall Kathy Turgeon Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected 61,406,249 61,275,866 61,563,482 62,012,461 60,914,972 62,747,457 61,646,320 3,604,300 3,734,683 3,447,067 2,998,088 4,095,577 2,263,092 3,364,229

For further information please contact: