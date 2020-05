Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs shrank from 27 to 26 since last week according to data from Baker Hughes.

Total drilling count was 30 at May 8th. 7 rigs were drilling for oil; 19 for natural gas.

The drilling activity in Alberta fell from 16 to 15 since last week. Saskatchewan’s drilling remained at 2 rigs.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.