Inter Pipeline Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting

A total of 175,616,121 common shares representing 41.28% of Inter Pipeline’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.
Election of Directors
Inter Pipeline is pleased to announce that all board nominees were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Percent of Votes For
|
Percent of Votes Withheld
|
Richard Shaw
|
80.06%
|
19.94%
|
Christian Bayle
|
80.46%
|
19.54%
|
Shelley Brown
|
88.13%
|
11.87%
|
Peter Cella
|
88.96%
|
11.04%
|
Julie Dill
|
88.88%
|
11.12%
|
Duane Keinick
|
80.01%
|
19.99%
|
Arthur Korpach
|
88.42%
|
11.58%
|
Alison Taylor Love
|
87.61%
|
12.39%
|
Margaret McKenzie
|
87.32%
|
12.68%
|
Brant Sangster
|
80.39%
|
19.61%
|
Wayne Smith
|
88.93%
|
11.07%
Other Matters
All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, continuation of our shareholder rights plan and reduction of our stated capital account. The approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis, as detailed in Inter Pipeline’s Management Information Circular, was accepted with 71.70% of votes cast in favour. Voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Inter Pipeline’s profile at www.sedar.com.
About Inter Pipeline Ltd.
Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com
Contact Information
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Roberge
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com
Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473
Media Relations
Breanne Oliver
Director, Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com
Tel: 587-475-1118