Inter Pipeline Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) announced today the voting results from its annual and special virtual-only meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held May 7, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. Shareholders were asked to vote on several proposals as described in detail in Inter Pipeline’s Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2020.

A total of 175,616,121 common shares representing 41.28% of Inter Pipeline’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Inter Pipeline is pleased to announce that all board nominees were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Percent of Votes For

Percent of Votes Withheld

Richard Shaw

80.06%

19.94%

Christian Bayle

80.46%

19.54%

Shelley Brown

88.13%

11.87%

Peter Cella

88.96%

11.04%

Julie Dill

88.88%

11.12%

Duane Keinick

80.01%

19.99%

Arthur Korpach

88.42%

11.58%

Alison Taylor Love

87.61%

12.39%

Margaret McKenzie

87.32%

12.68%

Brant Sangster

80.39%

19.61%

Wayne Smith

88.93%

11.07%

Other Matters
All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, continuation of our shareholder rights plan and reduction of our stated capital account. The approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis, as detailed in Inter Pipeline’s Management Information Circular, was accepted with 71.70% of votes cast in favour. Voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Inter Pipeline’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL.  www.interpipeline.com

