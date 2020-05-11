Inter Pipeline Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) announced today the voting results from its annual and special virtual-only meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held May 7, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta . Shareholders were asked to vote on several proposals as described in detail in Inter Pipeline’s Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2020 .

A total of 175,616,121 common shares representing 41.28% of Inter Pipeline’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Inter Pipeline is pleased to announce that all board nominees were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:

Nominee Percent of Votes For Percent of Votes Withheld Richard Shaw 80.06% 19.94% Christian Bayle 80.46% 19.54% Shelley Brown 88.13% 11.87% Peter Cella 88.96% 11.04% Julie Dill 88.88% 11.12% Duane Keinick 80.01% 19.99% Arthur Korpach 88.42% 11.58% Alison Taylor Love 87.61% 12.39% Margaret McKenzie 87.32% 12.68% Brant Sangster 80.39% 19.61% Wayne Smith 88.93% 11.07%

Other Matters

All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, continuation of our shareholder rights plan and reduction of our stated capital account. The approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis, as detailed in Inter Pipeline’s Management Information Circular, was accepted with 71.70% of votes cast in favour. Voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Inter Pipeline’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

