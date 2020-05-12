Crew Energy Inc. Announces Update on COVID-19 Measures for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY – Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR) (“Crew” or the “Company”) today provides information regarding its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 (the “Meeting”).

In light of the ongoing public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to reduce potential risks to the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Crew is strongly urging its shareholders and appointed proxyholders to not attend the Meeting in person. In order to comply with applicable regulations and protocols regarding public gatherings, in-person attendance at the Meeting will be strictly limited to essential personnel, registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders, and may be further restricted as deemed necessary. Guests will not be permitted and there will be no management presentation or reception following the formal portion of the meeting. The Company reserves the right to refuse admission to any registered shareholders or validly appointed proxyholder seeking to attend the meeting in person, but whom the Company believes may pose a health risk or whose admission would violate applicable public health laws, policies or emergency orders in place at the time of the Meeting. Any registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders who are admitted to the Meeting will be asked to physically distance themselves from others.

Crew strongly encourages shareholders to vote their common shares by proxy prior to the Meeting by following the instructions set out in the proxy materials for the Meeting, copies of which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Crew’s website at https://www.crewenergy.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. The deadline for proxy voting is Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time).

Health and safety remain Crew’s highest priority. The Company will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will be adhering to all federal and provincial restrictions and recommendations in place regarding public gatherings and, to the extent it is determined that additional measures are required, including the delay of the Meeting or changes to the location or format, such measures will be announced by way of news release. Shareholders are invited to monitor Crew’s website at www.crewenergy.com for any updates.

Crew thanks its valued shareholders for their understanding and cooperation.