Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

The results of the votes are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
James Bertram
|
147,611,134
|
98.96
|
1,557,497
|
1.04
|
Blair Goertzen
|
149,083,980
|
99.94
|
84,651
|
0.06
|
Douglas Haughey
|
148,555,721
|
99.59
|
612,910
|
0.41
|
Gianna Manes
|
149,031,612
|
99.91
|
137,019
|
0.09
|
Donald Nelson
|
148,304,050
|
99.42
|
864,581
|
0.58
|
Michael Norris
|
149,034,381
|
99.91
|
134,250
|
0.09
|
Thomas O’Connor
|
149,081,627
|
99.94
|
87,004
|
0.06
|
Charlene Ripley
|
148,661,306
|
99.66
|
507,325
|
0.34
|
David Smith
|
149,085,003
|
99.94
|
83,628
|
0.06
|
Janet Woodruff
|
148,554,248
|
99.59
|
614,383
|
0.41
All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, was accepted with 98.62% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera’s profile at www.sedar.com.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.