Paramount Resources Ltd. reports first quarter 2020 results

CALGARY –

HIGHLIGHTS

Sales volumes averaged 70,022 Boe/d (38 percent liquids) in the first quarter of 2020. (1)

Production in the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by three separate outages (two unscheduled, one scheduled) at a third-party processing facility in the Wapiti area. This amounted to approximately one full month of downtime or the equivalent of approximately 4,300 Boe/d of high netback production for the quarter. Severe cold weather in January also impacted production in both the Grande Prairie and Kaybob Regions. Production in the Central and Other Region was approximately 6,200 Boe/d lower in the first quarter as a result of the sale of certain assets in the fourth quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow was or per share. At Karr, drilling operations were concluded in the first quarter on the remaining wells from the five-well 12-18 pad first spud in the fourth quarter of 2019. An additional five-well pad at 5-16 was spud part way through the first quarter. Completion operations on the 12-18 pad are now finished, with total lease construction, drilling, completion, equip and tie-in (collectively, “DCET”) costs estimated at a pacesetting $9.5 million per well. This compares with historic type well DCET costs of $12.3 million per well in Karr.

At Wapiti, drilling operations commenced on the five-well 5-3 West pad and two wells on the eight-well 6-4 pad were drilled in the first quarter of 2020. In response to current market conditions, Paramount elected to defer the drilling of the remaining six wells on the 6-4 pad.

Abandonment and reclamation projects at Hawkeye and Zama under the area-based closure (“ABC”) program continued in the first quarter of 2020, with the Company abandoning 224 wells between the two properties, including all remaining operated wells in the Hawkeye area. An additional 24 wells were abandoned in other areas for a total of 248 well abandonments in the first quarter of 2020 at a total cost of $30.3 million . Paramount’s abandonment and reclamation activities for the year are budgeted at $33 million and are now largely complete.

_______________ (1) See “Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions” in the Advisories section. (2) “Netback” and “Adjusted funds flow” are Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” in the Advisories section.

CORPORATE

Paramount has implemented a corporate pandemic response plan aimed at ensuring the health and safety of its staff and contractors and the people they come in contact with. Under the plan, Paramount staff are working remotely other than in situations where physical workplace attendance is essential. Paramount has taken action to ensure its field operations are being conducted in compliance with public health requirements and guidelines, including by providing additional personal protective equipment and restricting access to its work sites to critical personnel.

The Company has moved aggressively to further reduce its cost structure in response to the recent significant decline in liquids prices: Paramount has revised its 2020 capital guidance to $165 million . This revised guidance reflects expected cost reductions at planned activity levels generally unchanged from the low end of previous capital guidance of $185 million . Measures to reduce operating costs, including securing lower contractor and supplier rates, are expected to result in total savings of approximately $25 million over the final three quarters of 2020. Workforce reductions, a 20 percent reduction in the salary of the Chief Executive Officer and in the cash compensation of the Board of Directors, a 10 percent reduction in the salaries of all other staff and the suspension or elimination of a number of benefits and incentive compensation programs are expected, when combined with previous initiatives, to reduce 2020 general and administrative costs by approximately $15 million . Paramount has temporarily shut-in approximately 6,600 Boe/d of production at various properties and will adjust shut-in levels as required to maximize the economics of its production base.

The Company has also entered into incremental 2020 and 2021 natural gas hedges and near-term liquids hedges to mitigate volatility and protect cash flows. See below under “Hedging”.

Given the significant ongoing uncertainty in market conditions and the unknown extent and duration of shut-ins, Paramount is withdrawing its 2020 sales volume guidance.

Long-term debt as at March 31, 2020 was $651.5 million . Paramount was in compliance with the financial covenants contained in its senior secured revolving bank credit facility (the “Paramount Facility”) as at March 31, 2020 . These covenants are described under the heading “Liquidity and Capital Resources” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the quarter. The current adverse pricing conditions for liquids that have arisen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a risk of non-compliance with these financial covenants in future periods. In response to this risk, Paramount has initiated negotiations for financial covenant relief and these negotiations are ongoing. Paramount anticipates that any agreement for financial covenant relief will include a reduction in the size of the Paramount Facility, among other changes.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION

Karr

Karr sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 59.4 69.1 (14) Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 9,691 11,816 (18) Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 1,290 1,614 (20) Total (Boe/d) 20,885 24,943 (16) % liquids 53% 54% Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) % Change in $

millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 64.2 33.76 92.5 40.32 (31) Royalties (5.0) (2.62) (6.8) (2.98) (26) Operating expense (30.8) (16.19) (30.5) (13.29) 1 Transportation and NGLs processing (6.7) (3.54) (6.9) (3.00) (3) 21.7 11.41 48.3 21.05 (55)

First quarter 2020 sales volumes at Karr averaged 20,885 Boe/d compared to 24,943 Boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2019. First quarter sales volumes were impacted by severe cold weather and the back-out of production from certain legacy wells due to high pressures from the 4-24 and 1-19 pads.

The Company has installed gas lift and related compression at pads near the southwest terminus of Paramount’s gathering system. This work was done to mitigate the impact from newer higher-pressure wells upstream. Work is ongoing to mitigate current and future potential back-out issues in the Karr gathering system, as new production continues to be brought online. The bulk of these efforts are scheduled to be completed in third quarter of 2020.

Paramount brought into service two additional water disposal wells towards the end of the first quarter of 2020. These new wells are anticipated to reduce operating costs in the second quarter of 2020 and beyond by reducing the need to truck and dispose of water at third-party facilities. Trucking is expected to be reduced even further upon the start-up of the third-party Karr 6-18 expansion in the second half of 2020 as additional high-pressure pumps will facilitate increased transportation of water to the disposal wells. The Company estimates that with the addition of these wells and related infrastructure, water disposal capacity is now sufficient to meet development needs for the foreseeable future.

Drilling operations on 5 (5.0 net) wells on the 12-18 pad that commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019 were completed in the first quarter of 2020. New drill bit technology and improved directional drilling performance resulted in an 18 percent decrease in per meter costs on an Upper Montney well relative to equivalent wells on prior pads. Likewise, the Company saw improved efficiencies in its completion operations with a 25 percent increase in peak fracking stages per day at the 12-18 pad. Paramount continues to incorporate cost savings through design changes that maintain performance without compromising on completion effectiveness.

The streamlining of pad facility design combined with improved execution and strategic alliances with key vendors has proven effective in reducing equipping and tie-in costs. The Company anticipates savings of approximately 10 percent on upcoming pads with the potential for further reductions based on recent discussions with its key vendors. In aggregate, Paramount estimates that the all-in DCET cost on the 12-18 pad will average approximately $9.5 million per well; a new pacesetter cost for the Company. This compares with historic type well DCET costs of $12.3 million per well in Karr.

The Company plans to complete and bring on production all 10 (10.0 net) wells from the 2-1 pad, drilled in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the 12-18 pad over the remainder of the year in conjunction with the completion of the third-party Karr 6-18 processing facility expansion, expected in the second half of 2020. Paramount commenced the drilling of 5 (5.0 net) Montney wells on the 5-16 pad in the first quarter of 2020 with current plans to complete and bring the wells on production in 2021.

Production in the second and third quarters of 2020 will be impacted by the temporary shut-in of certain offsetting wells due to completion activities at both the 12-18 and 2-1 pads. As these wells resume production and wells on the 12-18 and 2-1 pads are brought onstream, production at Karr is expected to increase through the second half of the year. A scheduled one-week outage in May at the third-party operated Karr 6-18 facility, in relation to expansion activities, is currently underway and will also impact second quarter volumes.

The following table summarizes the performance of the wells on the 1-19 and 4-24 pads, as well as the five wells drilled in 2018 and the 27 wells drilled in the 2016/2017 capital program at Karr:

Peak 30-Day (1) Cumulative (2) Total Wellhead Liquids CGR (3) Total Wellhead

Liquids CGR (3) Days on

Production (Boe/d) (Bbl/d) (Bbl/MMcf) (MBoe) (MBbl) (Bbl/MMcf) 01-19 Pad 03/13-29-065-05W6/0 1,704 1,209 407 205 138 343 141 03/14-29-065-05W6/0 1,357 1,067 611 120 91 518 122 04/13-29-065-05W6/0 1,566 1,170 493 161 117 450 136 Avg. per well 1,542 1,149 486 162 115 412 133 04-24 Pad 00/01-11-065-06W6/0 1,878 1,271 349 268 165 265 201 00/02-12-065-06W6/0 1,836 1,308 413 222 152 362 202 00/03-12-065-06W6/0 2,307 1,583 365 356 230 307 216 00/04-12-065-06W6/0 2,097 1,329 289 358 216 253 209 02/03-12-065-06W6/0 2,029 1,308 302 318 199 278 209 Avg. per well 2,029 1,360 338 304 192 286 207 2018 Wells 5 wells (Avg. per well) 1,877 1,121 247 587 308 184 536 2016/2017 Wells 27 wells

(Avg. per well) 1,969 1,171 245 707 356 169 776

(1) Peak 30-Day is the highest daily average production rate over a 30-day consecutive period for each well, measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are approximately 10 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 12 percent lower due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes shown are 30-day peak rates over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. See ʺOil and Gas Measures and Definitionsʺ in the Advisories. (2) Cumulative is the aggregate production measured at the wellhead to March 31, 2020. Natural gas sales volumes are approximately 10 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 12 percent lower due to shrinkage. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. The production rates and volumes shown are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. (3) CGRs calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes.

Wapiti

First quarter sales volumes at Wapiti averaged 7,209 Boe/d (66 percent liquids) compared to 11,498 Boe/d (66 percent liquids) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production in the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by three outages at the third-party processing facility consisting of an unplanned outage in January of approximately 12 days (1,500 Boe/d), a planned outage in early March of approximately 7 days (1,100 Boe/d) and an unplanned outage in the second half of March of approximately 11 days (1,700 Boe/d). During the outages, both Paramount and the third-party operator capitalized on the downtime by conducting optimization and maintenance work that would have otherwise required future near-term outages. While it is expected that these activities will improve the reliability and efficiency of the processing facility and associated infrastructure, Paramount continues to assume a lower uptime factor until consistent reliability is exhibited.

The Company commenced drilling operations on 5 (5.0 net) wells at the 5-3 West pad and completed the drilling of 2 (2.0 net) new Montney wells at the 6-4 pad in the first quarter of 2020. Plans to complete and bring onstream wells on the 5-3 West pad, drill the remaining 6 (6.0 net) wells on the 6-4 pad, and complete and bring onstream all 8 wells, have been deferred. A tenure well drilled and completed in 2015 is planned to be brought on production later in 2020.

Paramount continues to maximize production from wells on the 12-well 5-3 East pad drilled in 2019 as third-party infrastructure capacity allows. The wells on the 5-3 East pad are seeing improved performance relative to wells on the 9-3 pad as a result of changes to well equipping configuration and more efficient fluid handling. To date, seven wells on the 5-3 East pad have flowed through permanent facilities with all having produced through test facilities.

The following table summarizes the performance of wells on the 9-3 and 5-3 East pads:

Peak 30-Day (1) Cumulative (2) Total Wellhead Liquids CGR (3) Total Wellhead

Liquids CGR (3) Days on

Production (Boe/d) (Bbl/d) (Bbl/MMcf) (MBoe) (MBbl) (Bbl/MMcf) 5-3 East Pad 03/11-27-067-06W6/0 2,226 1,412 289 147 93 286 92 04/06-15-068-06W6/0 1,736 1,187 360 80 55 366 58 02/09-28-067-06W6/0 1,776 1,110 278 95 61 291 67 02/11-27-067-06W6/0 2,076 1,344 306 130 84 303 86 00/12-27-067-06W6/0 – – – 36 24 348 25 02/12-27-067-06W6/0 – – – 55 36 328 27 00/09-28-067-06W6/0 – – – 41 28 369 22 03/06-15-068-06W6/0 1,465 1,036 403 68 49 423 52 00/05-15-068-06W6/0 1,481 1,066 428 46 34 443 32 02/05-15-068-06W6/0 – – – 41 29 399 23 00/08-16-068-06W6/0 – – – 31 22 395 20 02/08-16-068-06W6/0 – – – 21 16 494 10 Avg. per well 1,793 1,193 331 66 44 340 43 9-3 Pad 00/11-27-067-06W6/0 1,360 880 306 174 111 294 195 03/08-15-068-06W6/0 962 689 421 142 104 459 227 04/09-27-067-06W6/0 1,536 1,102 423 276 175 288 281 03/09-27-067-06W6/0 1,268 794 279 255 162 289 279 02/06-15-068-06W6/0 1,511 1,088 429 157 113 424 150 02/09-27-067-06W6/0 1,094 769 395 218 142 314 259 03/07-15-068-06W6/0 1,042 787 516 167 115 369 249 02/10-27-067-06W6/0 1,137 779 362 207 135 312 242 03/10-27-067-06W6/0 1,111 749 345 210 129 266 259 02/08-15-068-06W6/0 969 693 419 154 105 353 229 02/07-15-068-06W6/0 1,192 815 360 154 107 379 207 Avg. per well 1,198 831 378 192 127 325 234

(1) Peak 30-Day is the highest daily average production rate over a 30-day consecutive period for each well, measured at the wellhead. Under standard process flowing conditions at contracted rates, the natural gas sales volumes are approximately 11 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 3 percent lower due to process shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes shown are 30-day peak rates over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. See ʺOil and Gas Measures and Definitionsʺ in the Advisories. (2) Cumulative is the aggregate production measured at the wellhead to March 31, 2020. Under standard process flowing conditions at contracted rates, the natural gas sales volumes are approximately 11 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 3 percent lower due to process shrinkage. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. The production rates and volumes shown are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. (3) CGRs calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes.

KAYBOB REGION

Kaybob Region sales volumes averaged 32,700 Boe/d (29 percent liquids) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 33,167 Boe/d (31 percent liquids) in the fourth quarter of 2019. The annual decline rate on base well production in the Region is expected to be 15 percent over 2020 and is expected to largely flatten to 11 percent by 2022.

In the first quarter of 2020 the Company drilled 1 (1.0 net) Montney oil well at Ante Creek for Crown land retention purposes. A second land retention well that was planned to be drilled in 2020 prior to the Government of Alberta’s announcement extending land expiries by one year will be deferred in reliance on this extension. The Company will benefit from this extension in a number of other areas.

The Company’s crude oil terminal adjacent to the Kaybob North 8-9 gas plant continues to ramp-up operations smoothly with the capacity to handle growing Paramount and third-party volumes. Along with significant crude storage capability at this facility, Paramount is well positioned to take advantage of recent and anticipated price volatility in the crude and condensate markets in order to enhance Kaybob Region netbacks.

CENTRAL ALBERTA AND OTHER REGION

Central Alberta and Other Region sales volumes averaged 9,108 Boe/d (14 percent liquids) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 15,455 Boe/d (26 percent liquids) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2019, when adjusted to exclude production from assets sold in December 2019, averaged approximately 9,200 Boe/d.

The Company continued its ABC abandonment and reclamation projects at Hawkeye and Zama in 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, Paramount abandoned 224 wells in these areas (out of total of 248 abandoned by the Company in the quarter), including all remaining operated Hawkeye wells. In doing so, the Company realized an approximate 7 percent decrease in per-well abandonment costs compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION INITIATIVE

As part of Paramount’s continued commitment to responsible energy development, the Company has been participating in greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emission reduction programs and investing in new equipment to reduce GHG emissions from its operations.

The Company is continuing upgrades to replace its remaining high-bleed controllers at various sites with modern low-bleed units. 196 low-bleed units are expected to be installed in the Grande Prairie Region in the second quarter of 2020. These new units are expected to eliminate approximately 8,600 tonnes of GHG emissions per year and generate approximately $0.5 million in GHG credits under current regulations through 2022.

HEDGING

The Company’s current commodity hedge position is summarized below:

Oil Volume Price Remaining term Oil – NYMEX WTI Swaps (Sale) 4,000 Bbl/d CDN$80.11/Bbl April 2020 – December 2020 Oil – NYMEX WTI Swaps (Sale) 6,000 Bbl/d CDN$38.78/Bbl May 2020 Oil – NYMEX WTI Swaps (Sale) 6,000 Bbl/d CDN$40.15/Bbl June 2020

Gas Volume Price Remaining term NYMEX Swaps (Sale) 10,000 MMBtu/d US$2.93/MMBtu November 2020 – March 2021 NYMEX Swaps (Sale) 20,000 MMBtu/d US$2.75/MMBtu January 2021 – December 2021 Physical 80,000 GJ/d $1.61/GJ April 2020 – October 2020 Physical 10,000 GJ/d $2.11/GJ May 2020 – October 2020 Physical 10,000 GJ/d $2.65/GJ November 2020 – March 2021 Physical 20,000 GJ/d $2.50/GJ January 2021 – December 2021

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s Class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Paramount’s first quarter 2020 results, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements can be obtained at https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167577/Paramount_Resources_Ltd_ReportsQ12020.pdf

This information will also be made available through Paramount’s website at www.paramountres.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS (1) ($ millions, except as noted) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Net loss (235.1) (31.1) per share – basic and diluted ($/share) (1.76) (0.24) Cash from operating activities 30.5 70.5 per share – basic and diluted ($/share) 0.23 0.54 Adjusted funds flow 33.5 93.5 per share – basic and diluted ($/share) 0.25 0.71 Total assets 3,009.5 3,531.3 Long-term debt 651.5 632.3 Net debt 771.9 703.5 Common shares outstanding (thousands)(2) 133,346 133,337 Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 261.5 299.0 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 21,898 28,516 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (3) 4,539 7,064 Total (Boe/d) 70,022 85,411 % liquids 38% 42% Grande Prairie Region (Boe/d) 28,214 36,789 Kaybob Region (Boe/d) 32,700 33,167 Central Alberta and Other Region (Boe/d) 9,108 15,455 Total (Boe/d) 70,022 85,411 Netback $/Boe (4) $/Boe (4) Natural gas revenue 53.6 2.25 75.1 2.73 Condensate and oil revenue 111.4 55.92 175.0 66.70 Other NGLs revenue (3) 4.4 10.75 8.5 13.03 Royalty and sulphur revenue 2.7 ─ 1.3 ─ Petroleum and natural gas sales 172.1 27.01 259.9 33.08 Royalties (11.7) (1.84) (17.2) (2.19) Operating expense (92.3) (14.49) (105.0) (13.36) Transportation and NGLs processing (5) (23.6) (3.70) (22.8) (2.90) Netback 44.5 6.98 114.9 14.63 Commodity contract settlements 7.0 1.10 4.7 0.60 Netback including commodity contract settlements 51.5 8.08 119.6 15.23 Total Capital Expenditures Grande Prairie Region 49.8 60.7 Kaybob Region 10.1 9.5 Central Alberta and Other Region 2.8 0.6 Corporate 1.1 ─ Land and property acquisitions ─ 1.4 Total 63.8 72.2 Asset retirement obligations settlements 30.3 18.0

(1) Readers are referred to the advisories concerning Non-GAAP Measures and Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions in the Advisories section of this document. This table contains the following Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted Funds Flow, Net Debt, Netback, and Total Capital Expenditures. (2) Common shares are presented net of shares held in trust under the Company’s restricted share unit plan (000’s of common shares): 2020: 852.4; 2019: 859.7 (3) Other NGLs means ethane, propane and butane. (4) Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf. (5) Includes downstream transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs.