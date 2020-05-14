Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
204,663,005
|
99.23%
|
1,581,553
|
0.77%
2. Election of Directors
The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
Barbara Munroe
|
203,108,007
|
98.48%
|
3,136,550
|
1.52%
|
Craig Bryksa
|
203,206,502
|
98.53%
|
3,038,055
|
1.47%
|
Laura A. Cillis
|
202,168,091
|
98.02%
|
4,076,466
|
1.98%
|
James E. Craddock
|
203,482,386
|
98.66%
|
2,762,171
|
1.34%
|
John Dielwart
|
190,648,928
|
92.44%
|
15,595,629
|
7.56%
|
Ted Goldthorpe
|
161,887,614
|
78.49%
|
44,356,943
|
21.51%
|
Mike Jackson
|
201,616,853
|
97.76%
|
4,627,704
|
2.24%
|
Jennifer F. Koury
|
202,386,561
|
98.13%
|
3,857,996
|
1.87%
|
François Langlois
|
203,105,858
|
98.48%
|
3,138,699
|
1.52%
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point’s auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
220,646,233
|
98.53%
|
3,295,721
|
1.47%
4. Reduction in Stated Capital Account
The resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Company by $5 billion was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
201,695,718
|
97.79%
|
4,548,838
|
2.21%
5. Increasing the Restricted Share Bonus Plan Common Share Reserve
The resolution to increase the maximum number of common shares available for issuance under the Restricted Share Bonus Plan while decreasing the reserve of common shares available under the Stock Option Plan was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
175,255,637
|
84.97%
|
30,988,920
|
15.03%
6. By-law Amendment
The resolution to amend the Company’s by-laws to permit virtual meetings was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
204,244,911
|
99.03%
|
1,999,648
|
0.97%
7. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
164,008,751
|
79.52%
|
42,235,807
|
20.48%
The biographies of Crescent Point’s Board members, details about its governance practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company’s latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point’s website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or
Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1
Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG