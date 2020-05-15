Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces voting results from 2020 annual and special meeting of shareholders













CALGARY, Alberta – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2020 (the “Meeting”), shareholders elected all five of the proposed nominees listed in Birchcliff’s information circular dated March 25, 2020 (the “Information Circular”). In addition, shareholders approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.

The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com . The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Matters Voted Upon Outcome of

Vote Votes For Votes Against or

Withheld, as

applicable 1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of

Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at five. Passed(1) N/A N/A 2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the

following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold

office until the close of the next annual meeting of

shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is

elected or appointed: (a) Dennis A. Dawson Elected(2) 121,837,018

95.57% 5,653,037

4.43% (b) Debra A. Gerlach Elected(2) 121,892,737

95.61% 5,597,318

4.39% (c) Stacey E. McDonald Elected(2) 121,802,219

95.54% 5,687,836

4.46% (d) James W. Surbey Elected(2) 122,140,325

95.80% 5,349,730

4.20% (e) A. Jeffery Tonken Elected(2) 121,151,462

95.03% 6,338,593

4.97% 3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as

the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close

of the next annual meeting of shareholders of

Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to

fix their remuneration as such. Passed(1) N/A N/A 4. Ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth

on page 10 of the Information Circular, to approve all

unallocated stock options under Birchcliff’s stock

option plan Passed(2) 102,432,727

80.35% 25,057,328

19.65% Notes:

(1) The vote was conducted by a show of hands.

(2) The vote was conducted by ballot.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.