Journey Energy Inc. announces release date for first quarter 2020 results

Financial Statement Filing Date Extension
Journey will be releasing its first quarter 2020 financial statements and management, discussion and analysis on Tuesday May 19, 2020. Journey is relying on the Alberta Securities Commission’s Blanket Order 51‐517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements and similar exemptive orders of the other Canadian securities regulatory authorities (the “Orders“) in respect of its deadlines under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51‐102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations to file its quarterly financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Filings“). The Orders provide for a 45 day extension for certain required filings under applicable securities laws, including the Quarterly Filings, in order to assist issuers with meeting their disclosure obligations in light of challenges presented by Covid‐19. Journey confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black‐out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11‐207 – Failure‐to‐File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
About the Company
Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey’s strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing waterflood projects, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods. Journey is also in the early phases of advancing development of an unconventional shale resource play in the oil window of the Duvernay, in the western shale basin of our central core area.