Perpetual Energy Inc. announces election of directors

CALGARY – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2020 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its virtual annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 32,826,809 98.44 519,428 1.56 Robert A. Maitland 32,756,604 98.23 589,633 1.77 Geoffrey C. Merritt 32,769,010 98.27 577,227 1.73 Ryan A. Shay 32,790,271 98.33 555,966 1.67 Howard R. Ward 32,802,297 98.37 543,940 1.63

Conference Call and Webcast

The live webcast and presentation from the annual meeting may be replayed at the following link: https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMGYF2020.

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

