Perpetual Energy Inc. announces election of directors

Election of Directors
Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
32,826,809
|
98.44
|
519,428
|
1.56
|
Robert A. Maitland
|
32,756,604
|
98.23
|
589,633
|
1.77
|
Geoffrey C. Merritt
|
32,769,010
|
98.27
|
577,227
|
1.73
|
Ryan A. Shay
|
32,790,271
|
98.33
|
555,966
|
1.67
|
Howard R. Ward
|
32,802,297
|
98.37
|
543,940
|
1.63
Conference Call and Webcast
The live webcast and presentation from the annual meeting may be replayed at the following link: https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMGYF2020.
About Perpetual
Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.
