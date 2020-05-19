New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 14 Lead Tech, Electrical & Instrumentation AltaGas Joffre
May. 13 Senior Advisor, Health & Wellness TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 Engineer – Stress Corrosion Cracking TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 September 2020 – Bachelor of Science (Computer Science/IT) Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 September 2020 – Engineering Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 September 2020 – Business/Commerce Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 September 2020 – Polytechnic Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 Analyst – Community & Employee Involvement TC Energy Calgary
May. 13 Turnaround Planner Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 12 Tax Analyst Brunel Laval
OSY Rentals