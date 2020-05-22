Crew Energy Inc. announces annual meeting results for election of directors

|
Nominee Name
|
Votes For (%)
|
Votes Withheld (%)
|
John A. Brussa
|
96.38%
|
3.62%
|
Dennis L. Nerland
|
98.60%
|
1.40%
|
Karen A. Nielsen
|
98.64%
|
1.36%
|
Ryan A. Shay
|
98.63%
|
1.37%
|
Dale O. Shwed
|
98.81%
|
1.19%
|
David G. Smith
|
98.58%
|
1.42%
For complete voting results, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results which will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Crew:
Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Crew’s ultra-condensate-rich Septimus and West Septimus areas (“Greater Septimus”) along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.