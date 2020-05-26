Locked out oil and gas workers picket five Co-op properties in rural Saskatchewan

SOUTHEY, SK – Premier Scott Moe’s endless dithering on whether or not to impose a settlement from the mediators in the Co-op Refinery lockout has prompted workers to establish information pickets at five rural Co-op properties.

“It boggles the mind why Scott Moe can’t finish the job he started,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “Why did he appoint the nation’s best mediators if he was just going to sit on their recommendations? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Members of Unifor Local 594 will be handing out information to customers at Co-op properties at Meacham, Pontrilas, Porcupine Plain, Southey, and Stenen. The oil and gas workers are asking farmers to contact their MLA with demands to legislate an end to the lockout.

“The government has said, on the record, that it would get involved if bargaining had ‘utterly failed’. Well, it’s Day 173 of a lockout. The employer has snubbed the premier’s mediators. It’s safe to say that negotiating in good faith with the Co-op has utterly failed,” said Kevin Bittman, Unifor Local 594 president. 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future