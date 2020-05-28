BC federal grant program support













On May 25, 2020, the British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission launched the Dormant Sites Reclamation Program (DSRP). The DSRP will access $100 million of federal funding provided to the Province of British Columbia to clean up dormant oil and gas wells as part of the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. The funding is being made available in two $50 million increments. The first increment is open for applications until October 31, 2020.

Eligible activities under the first increment include abandonment, contaminated site investigation, remediation and reclamation for oil or natural gas sites located in British Columbia that are defined to be dormant or where a permit holder has provided notice that a wellsite is dormant under the Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation.

ELM Inc., alongside its strategic relationships with local equipment services and First Nations in British Columbia, is uniquely positioned to help licensees wishing to apply to the DSRP. We are an industry-leading Canadian service company, offering single source environmental liability management services in the areas of well abandonment, surface equipment & pipeline decommissioning, remediation & reclamation. We have completed well over 3,300 well abandonments and over 4,000 pipeline abandonments along with over 2,000 wellsite decommissioning projects.

ELM has extensive experience working as project manager on turnkey well abandonments, pipeline and facility decommissioning and reclamation and remediation projects, throughout Western Canada, taking full control of safety, planning, and oversight of operations and personnel.

The current increment of the DSRP has a focus on sites meeting environmental, indigenous, and area-based efficiency criteria. We can help you validate your sites against the criteria, prepare and submit your DSRP applications, hire and vet new subcontractors, or draw upon our qualified subcontractors, complete planning and land requirements, and then manage the field work that will follow.

For this phase of the program, a financial contribution is available from the province of up to 50% of total estimated or actual costs (per application, per closure activity) whichever is less, up to $100,000 (per application, per closure activity).

Call us today at 587-392-4001 to find out how ELM Inc. can help you achieve your site closure objectives.