Calgary-made hand sanitizer now available for bulk purchase













As businesses across Canada reopen with caution, respecting social distancing and encouraging strong hygiene practices are more important than ever to help prevent further outbreaks.

Calgary brewery, Annex Ale Project, is now offering their Crisis-Grade Hand Sanitizer for sale in flats of 473ml cans or boxes of 4 x 4L jugs.

PRICING:

A flat of 24 x 473ml cans = $144 + GST

A box of 4 x 4L Jugs = $128 + GST

Prices include free delivery in Calgary.

To order, please contact handsanitizer@annexales.com. Large bulk orders are available.

The 473ml cans of hand sanitizer are the perfect size to refill vessels for employees to use at their desks, and refill vessels to stock meeting rooms and washrooms, while the larger 4L jugs are ideal to have on hand for commercial cleaners and larger areas.

Annex Ale Project is an award-winning Calgary-based brewery. As of March 16th, when they closed their taproom to the public, Annex was in a unique position to manufacture this product with a license to acquire and warehouse distilled spirits. With help from other Calgary companies, their quick pivot from producing beer and soda towards manufacturing sanitizer helped fill a vital gap in the market. Annex has also donated 10% of the sanitizer they produce to charities and non-profits in the Calgary area.

See more about Annex Ale Project at annexales.com