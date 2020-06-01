Heavy discount narrows as monthly trading cycle begins

Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $6.55 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, narrower than Friday’s settle of $7.10 under.
Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co last week said steam-driven oil sands production in April fell to 1,345 mbpd in April, down 167 mbpd from March and the lowest level since May 2017.
A rebound in U.S. refining faces headwinds from a slow economic restart domestically and from the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America, where a majority of U.S. gasoline and diesel exports flow, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
Global oil prices rose on reports that OPEC and Russia were close to a deal on extending output cuts, although rising U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment