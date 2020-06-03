Fuelled launches new appraisal services













CALGARY – Today, Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. (Fuelled) is pleased to announce the launch of its own appraisal service: Fuelled Appraisals (www.fuelledappraisals.com). Since inception, Fuelled has been providing valuation services as part of the Fuelled Certified process. Now with thousands of completed transactions around the world, Fuelled is in an unique position to leverage true empirical data to provide fully accredited valuations on energy equipment.

Of the company’s recent appraisal services launch, Fuelled’s VP Business Development Ajay Singh said, “Our clients were asking for our valuations to be compliant for use with their banks and insurance companies, so we developed the best appraisal process in the industry, using technology and proprietary data to enable our team to create credible reports quickly. Our appraisal team members include field technicians who have been trained to inspect and catalog specialized equipment.”

Singh continued, “The secondary market for energy equipment is highly fragmented, technical and global. These characteristics make providing reliable and accurate appraisals challenging. Fuelled can leverage a worldwide footprint, proprietary data, and technology to speed up the appraisal process while being confident in the integrity of our reports.”

Fuelled is now able to offer the following platforms and services to customers around the globe:

Fuelled Certified (www.fuelled.com) – Consignment based platform, where equipment has been visually inspected and catalogued by Fuelled trained technicians.

ARMOUREE (www.armouree.com) – User driven, subscription based inventory management system and B2B sales platform tailored to energy equipment.

Fuelled Appraisals (www.fuelledappraisals.com) – Modern, data-driven appraisal company focus on energy equipment.

About Fuelled

Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. The Calgary-based technology company operates two online marketplace platforms and an energy equipment appraisal company; Fuelled (www.fuelled.com) an exclusive sales consignment platform, ARMOUREE (www.armouree.com) a subscription-based inventory management and cataloguing platform and Fuelled Appraisals (www.fuelledappraisals.com) a modern, data-driven appraisal company. Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. launched in 2013.