Third party pipelines and processors have your oil trapped?













If the facility that you’re tied into is shut-in but you have a well that you still want to produce, an OSY tank package could be the most efficient way to bring the well back on. These packages come complete with everything needed downstream of the wellhead(tank, separator, flare, igniter, flow line and flare line) and are typically set up in 4 hours. Please call Greg at (403) 585-5750 for more information.

Below is a list of our current inventory:

Quantity of Large Separators

Large quantity of 300 ansi sour separators. Sizes include 36”x10’, 42”x10’, 48”x10’, 60”x10’, and 8’x20’. Fresh UT inspections.

Aspire 24”x7’6” Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve.

$44,950.00

Moss 24”x7’6” Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve.

$39,500.00

24”x7’6” Sweet Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sweet Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. Pneumatic chem pump and tank.

$32,950.00

400-600 BBL Positive Pressure Production Package

10’x42’ Vaportight Production Package c/w 24”x5’ 285 psi inlet separator, 2” Inlet ESD, 2” Jr. Meter run with bypass, 2” Kimray back pressure regulator, Barton 2 pen recorder, 2” detonation arrestor,200’ of flow line, 320’ 2” flare line, Fully compliant burner management system, High level and High Pressure Shutdowns on both tank and separator, 4”x2”x40’ Flarestack, 4-10’x2” flexlines, 12”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, Insulated foam panel end hutch w/ panic door hardware, and 3” Pressure/vaccum pipe away vent.

$165,000 Purchase, Inquire about monthly rental

3-1000 BBL Vapor Tight Tanks

12’x48’ Vaportight Storage tank. Inlet Piping, Internally Coated, Gauge Board, 4” PVPA, 3” Load Box. Can be completed to suit customer’s needs.

$109,500.00 Each

100 BBL 50 PSI Bilton Knockout

100 BBL 50 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drum. Skidded, Insulated, and Heated. 12”x24” Catadyne Explosion proof heater, Full internal coating.

$39,900.00

225 BBL 50 PSI Bilton Knockout

225 BBL 150 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drum. Skidded, Insulated, and Heated. 12”x24” Catadyne Explosion proof heater, Full internal coating.

$59,900.00

50-75 BBL 14.9 PSI Knockout

New and Used 50 BBL and 75 BBL 14.9 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drums. Skidded, Contained, Enclosed, and Heated. 12”x24” Catadyne Explosion proof heater, Full internal coating.

$7500.00-$34,900.00

5BBL-75BBL ESD Flare Knockout Drums

Flare Knockout Drums ranging from 3BBL-25BBL, all ESD switch capable, sight-glass level indicators or float system level indicators. 14.9psi 2”-6” Connections available. Specific Details available.

Large Quantity of Flarestacks!

OSY has a wide variety of flarestacks. Ranging from 3”-8” diameters and 40’-80’ height and with Integral Knockouts. We are also a Tornado Technologies dealer so we can meet all of our clients needs. Specific Details available.

All equipment is available for rent, purchase, or rental purchase.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@osyrentals.com. Or contact Dallas Cairns at (306) 834-4017.