BOE Report offers virtual datasets via subscription













The BOE Report has several datasets available for download, providing the most up-to-date information on the following:

Well drilling/License data

M&A database

Both sets show comprehensive data for Western Canada and are updated weekly.

Sample data is available for viewing, as well as a list of columns outlining the available data points contained in each set.

These datasets are available through download in CSV format through a licensed subscription.

For more information on pricing, as well as any other questions, please visit our data page and fill out the contact form.