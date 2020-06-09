BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 9 Relief Plant Operator / 4th or 3rd class Power Engineer Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Jun. 9 Production Analyst Brunel Calgary
Jun. 8 Warehouse 3 CA Warehousing TC Energy Spruce Grove
Jun. 8 Combo-Vac Operators Vertex Fort McMurray
Jun. 8 Relief Plant Operator Roska DBO Caroline
Jun. 7 Senior Category Analyst, Gas Turbines TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 7 Manager, Contract Execution TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 5 Operator, Northwest Hydro Facilities – Forrest Kerr AltaGas Dease Lake
Jun. 5 Quality Assurance Medical Devices Specialist Brunel Montreal
Jun. 4 Rail Operator – North Pine AltaGas Fort St. John
Jun. 4 Senior Accounts Payable Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jun. 4 Surface Land Analyst ARC Resources Calgary
Jun. 4 Contract Manager Brunel Vancouver
Jun. 3 Change Manager Product Lifecycle Management Brunel Halifax
