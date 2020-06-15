Bonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update

Calgary, Alberta – Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX: BNP) (“Bonavista” or the “Company“) announces that the period under which the previously announced forbearance agreements (the “Forbearance Agreements“) among Bonavista and the lenders (the “Lenders“) under the Company’s amended and restated credit agreement dated as of September 8, 2017 (the “Credit Agreement“) and the holders (the “Noteholders“) of the Company’s senior notes (collectively, the “Notes“) has been extended to June 17, 2020 in order to continue negotiations of Bonavista’s debt maturities, in each case on the terms and conditions set out in the Forbearance Agreements, as extended. The Lenders have also agreed to continue to allow the Company access to the $25 million swing line loan facility granted under the Credit Agreement for ordinary course operational purposes, on the terms and conditions set out in the Forbearance Agreement.