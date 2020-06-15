Bonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including that the Forbearance Agreements will enable us to advance negotiations of Bonavista’s debt maturities with our creditors is a forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, stock market volatility, and our ability to access sufficient capital and/or advance negotiations of Bonavista’s debt maturities with our creditors. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Jason E. Skehar

President & CEO

or

Dean M. Kobelka

Vice President, Finance & CFO

Bonavista Energy Corporation

1500, 525 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Phone: (403) 213-4300

Website: www.bonavistaenergy.com