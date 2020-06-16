New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 15
|Proposal Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Jun. 15
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 15
|Commercial Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 14
|Mechanical Technician
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Jun. 14
|HVAC Boiler Technician
|TC Energy
|Stettler
|Jun. 12
|IT DevOps Analyst
|Brunel
|Montreal
|Jun. 11
|Data Analyst, Pipeline Integrity Data Engineering
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 11
|Team Lead, Indigenous Relations Engagement
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 10
|Manager, Facility Pipe Integrity
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 10
|Construction Services West Lead
|TC Energy
|Spruce Grove
|Jun. 10
|Dispatcher
|Vertex
|Rycroft