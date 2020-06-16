New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 15 Proposal Coordinator Strike Group Airdrie
Jun. 15 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 15 Commercial Manager Brunel Calgary
Jun. 14 Mechanical Technician TC Energy Airdrie
Jun. 14 HVAC Boiler Technician TC Energy Stettler
Jun. 12 IT DevOps Analyst Brunel Montreal
Jun. 11 Data Analyst, Pipeline Integrity Data Engineering TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 11 Team Lead, Indigenous Relations Engagement TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 10 Manager, Facility Pipe Integrity TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 10 Construction Services West Lead TC Energy Spruce Grove
Jun. 10 Dispatcher Vertex Rycroft
