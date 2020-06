OTC Markets Group welcomes Obsidian Energy Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK – OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSX: OBE; OTCQX: OBELF), an oil and gas producer in Western Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Obsidian Energy Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OBELF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Western Canada.