Toscana Energy provides further update on continuous disclosure filings













CALGARY, Alberta – Toscana Energy Income Corporation (“Toscana” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: TEI) announces that, further to its May 14, 2020 news release, Toscana will be postponing its reporting of the Corporation’s first quarter financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Filings”), to June 26, 2020.

This news release is being issued in accordance to the blanket relief of a 45-day extension provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators and Alberta Order 51-517 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020.

Until such time as these filings are made, Toscana’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously announced by Toscana on March 30, 2020 of entering into an option agreement with i3 Energy plc, and the acquisition by i3 Energy plc of Toscana’s senior bank debt and subordinated note, there have been no material business developments since the date of Toscana’s audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 that were filed on March 30, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .