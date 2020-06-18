Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Completion of Credit Facility Redetermination

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy (“Tamarack” or the “Company”) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce that our bank syndicated credit facility has been redetermined at $275 million, of which the company was drawn approximately $209 million as of June 18th, 2020. The Company has ample liquidity for the remainder of 2020 and expects to generate free adjusted funds flow1 over and above planned capital expenditures with a forecasted net debt to trailing annual adjusted funds flow ratio1 of less than 2x.
About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term growth and the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack’s strategic direction is focused on two key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; and (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily in the Cardium and Viking fairways in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.