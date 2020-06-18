Tired of polarization over federal aid for oil & gas companies, students’ letter urges Prime Minister to support future energy jobs

CALGARY, AB – As university students across Canada express a growing displeasure with the polarized battles over COVID-related government aid for oil and gas companies, two Edmonton graduate students are doing something about it – and they’re asking others to join them.

Skye Lybbert and Daniel Baker, both MSc candidates at the University of Alberta’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, recently co-wrote a constructive, fact-based letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Their letter pushes back on an earlier piece that unfairly singled out oil and gas and asked the federal government not to provide relief to those companies during the COVID crisis. That earlier piece was co-signed by several academics.

“We believe it’s important for all Canadians to know that many students and young individuals support our responsible oil and gas industry. We think Canada has a great story to tell of innovation and balanced development. That’s why we are here today asking Canadians to join us in support of our local energy industry.,” Lybbert and Baker explain about their recent student letter to the Prime Minister.

Already signed by more than 100 students from University of Victoria, Dalhousie University and several universities in between, the letter points to the fact demand for oil and gas is projected to increase by nine percent by 2040, that Canadian oil and gas development is among the most responsible energy sectors in the world, and that a large majority of Canadians (82 percent of those polled, according to Abacus Data) support the federal government assisting the oil and gas industry.

The authors of the student letter to the Prime Minister will attend a news conference Thursday in downtown Calgary to urge Ottawa to support energy jobs. They’re hoping for a strong turn-out of supporters of the energy sector, especially students who recognize the importance of the oil and gas sector to their futures and the futures of all Canadians.

Lybbert and Baker are asking that you sign the letter in person or on-line and express your support for this progressive, world-leading industry. Details:

What: Public Signing Ceremony and News Conference When: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at noon, rain or shine (covered space) Where: Outside Main Entrance to Calgary’s New Central Library, 800 3 Street SE, Calgary, AB View & Sign the Letter: www.studentsforcanada.ca/projects