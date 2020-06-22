Enbridge says Line 5 Injunction Unnecessary

CALGARY, AB and LANSING, Mich. – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge) said today the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by the Attorney General of Michigan is legally unsupportable, unnecessary, and will be vigorously opposed by Enbridge.
Enbridge understands the importance of the Great Lakes to the State and the need to protect the Straits, the environment and people. As part of its thorough maintenance and inspection program, Enbridge first noted a disturbance to an anchor support on the east leg last Thursday and immediately shut down both legs of the Line 5 dual pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac as a precautionary measure. The east leg pipeline remains shut down, while the west leg was restarted after a thorough review and consultation with our safety regulator.
“We have been working very closely with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), to ensure it is able to assess the safety of the dual pipelines. This included informing them of our completion of Remote Operated Vehicle inspections of the west leg of the line, which confirmed there was no mechanical damage to the pipeline or any support-anchors. We have also provided engineering assessments and other materials to State officials.” said Vern Yu, Enbridge’s Executive Vice-President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “We continue to work with PHMSA to answer their questions about our assessments of the dual pipelines.”
Line 5 is a critical source of 540,000 barrels per day of propane and crude oil supply for Michigan and surrounding areas that make up the regional supply network for the State, producing transportation fuels and consumer goods. Line 5 has operated reliably and safely in the Straits since 1953 and continues to do so today.
A copy of Enbridge CEO Al Monaco’s June 21, 2020 letter to Governor Whitmer which chronicles communication with the State on June 20 and 21, as well as undertakings to provide all findings to both the State and PHMSA, is attached to this release.