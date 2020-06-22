Prairie Storm Energy Corp. announces change in ownership

About Prairie Storm
Prairie Storm is a focused producer of Cardium oil active in the Willesden Green and Ferrier areas of Alberta. The Corporation currently produces approximately 2,200 boe/d of high netback production, weighted 55% to liquids, that enjoys low operating costs due to the strategic ownership and control of key infrastructure including pipelines, compression and processing facilities. The corporation owns several units under water flood which have very low decline rates due to pressure support. With a large, primarily contiguous land base of approximately seventy-five sections, and the successful drilling and delineation of thirteen horizontal Cardium oil wells, the Corporation has booked 28.5 million boe of reserves at December 31, 2019 and maintains a large inventory of booked and un-booked locations. Prairie Storm is debt free with an undrawn credit facility, has over seventy percent of its forecast oil production for 2020 hedged at attractive pricing and enjoys a high working interest in its largely operated base of production.