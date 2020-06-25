Enbridge responds to temporary ruling on line 5 operations

Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines said: “Enbridge is disappointed in the court’s ruling as we believe that Line 5 is safe; however, the west leg of Line 5 has been shut down.”
The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has regulatory oversight of the pipeline’s operations and fitness for service. Enbridge will be providing the court with the information it has requested relating to PHMSA’s approach to assessing the current situation with Line 5, including restart planning for the west leg.
“Inspections have determined that the west segment of Line 5 crossing the Straits is safe for operations and which PHMSA did not object to restarting; we had shut down the east segment of the pipeline pending a review of a disturbance that was discovered on one of the screw anchors and an assessment of the east leg’s fitness for service,” Yu said.
Enbridge is committed to protecting the environment and the waters of the Great Lakes, while keeping energy flowing safely and reliably to the people who need it.
An extended shutdown of Line 5 would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio resulting in critical gasoline supply shortages and gasoline price increases for consumers in Michigan and the surrounding region.