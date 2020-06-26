Toscana Energy announces first quarter 2020 results

CALGARY, Alberta – Toscana Energy Income Corporation (“Toscana” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: TEI) announces financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Financial and operating results:

|Three months ended March 31
|2020
|2019
|Change
|OPERATIONAL
|Average daily production (boe/d)
|881
|1,123
|(22
|%)
|Natural Gas (Mcf/d)
|2,019
|2,664
|(24
|%)
|Oil (bbl/d)
|493
|597
|(17
|%)
|NGL (bbl/d)
|51
|82
|(38
|%)
|Average prices received ($/boe)
|31.76
|41.22
|(23
|%)
|Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
|1.90
|2.25
|(16
|%)
|Oil ($/bbl)
|46.16
|63.21
|(27
|%)
|NGL ($/bbl)
|26.65
|31.13
|(14
|%)
|FINANCIAL
|Petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalty expense ($)
|2,313,277
|3,931,178
|(41
|%)
|Total revenues and other income ($)
|4,273,057
|2,810,984
|52
|%
|Netback ($)(1)
|(253,181
|)
|1,213,066
|>100
|%
|Netback per boe ($/boe)(1)
|(3.16
|)
|12.00
|>100
|%
|Adjusted funds flow from (used-in) operations ($)(1)
|(1,609,384
|)
|44,134
|>100
|%
Notes:
(1) Non – IFRS measure (see Non -IFRS Measures section in this MD&A).
Outlook
As a result of the world wide COVID-19 pandemic and continued over-supply of oil by OPEC countries and other producing countries, global oil prices have declined significantly. The Corporation has shut-in its low netback oil wells and minimized future spending on all of its assets. Lower oil prices and the full effect of reduced average daily production volumes, due to shut-in oil wells, persisted into the second quarter of 2020 and continued to negatively impact the Corporation’s cash flows from operations. The COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation that is expected to continue to have widespread implications on the Corporation’s business, results of operations, financial condition and the environment in which it operates.