New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 29
|Plant/Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 29
|Natural Gas Marketing Representative-Temporary Contract
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Jun. 29
|Cable Operator
|Brunel
|Montreal
|Jun. 28
|Project Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 26
|Ironworker Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jun. 26
|Ironworker Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jun. 26
|Gas Plant Operators – Turnaround Support
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 26
|Senior Business Development Representative, Liquids
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 25
|Pipeline Technician
|TC Energy
|Fort McMurray
|Jun. 25
|Safety Specialist
|TC Energy
|Hardisty
|Jun. 25
|Risk Support Specialist
|Brunel
|SASKATOON
|Jun. 24
|IS DevOps Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 24
|Intermediate Environmental Field Technician
|Vertex
|Watford
|Jun. 23
|SCADA Engineer / Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Manager, Field Reliability
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Customs and Trade Business Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Socio-economic Advisor
|TC Energy
|Calgary