Baker Hughes announces June 2020 rig counts

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2020 was 781 down 24 from the 805 counted in May 2020, and down 357 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019. The international offshore rig count for June 2020 was 194, down 1 from the 195 counted in May 2020, and down 52 from the 246 counted in June 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for June 2020 was 274, down 74 from the 348 counted in May 2020, and down 695 from the 969 counted in June 2019. The average Canadian rig count for June 2020 was 18, down 5 from the 23 counted in May 2020, and down 96 from the 114 counted in June 2019.

The worldwide rig count for June 2020 was 1,073, down 103 from the 1,176 counted in May 2020, and down 1,148 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019.

June 2020 Rig Counts

June 2020

May 2020

June 2019
Land Offshore Total Month
Variance		 Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total
Latin America

40

31

71

9

32

30

62

162

27

189
Europe

85

25

110

-1

85

26

111

144

49

193
Africa

57

3

60

-1

58

3

61

95

21

116
Middle East

299

44

343

-32

331

44

375

359

54

413
Asia Pacific

106

91

197

1

104

92

196

132

95

227
International

587

194

781

-24

610

195

805

892

246

1,138
United States

262

12

274

-74

335

13

348

945

24

969
Canada

16

2

18

-5

21

2

23

111

3

114
North America

278

14

292

-79

356

15

371

1,056

27

1,083
Worldwide

865

208

1,073

-103

966

210

1,176

1,948

273

2,221

Beginning September 2020, the monthly international rig count will be distributed using the same email alert-based subscription system as the weekly North America rig count. A monthly press release will no longer be distributed following the August 2020 rig count. The subscription system is available free-of-charge and is available by clicking here to join on the rig count website.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

