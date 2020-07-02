Baker Hughes announces June 2020 rig counts













Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2020 was 781 down 24 from the 805 counted in May 2020, and down 357 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019. The international offshore rig count for June 2020 was 194, down 1 from the 195 counted in May 2020, and down 52 from the 246 counted in June 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for June 2020 was 274, down 74 from the 348 counted in May 2020, and down 695 from the 969 counted in June 2019. The average Canadian rig count for June 2020 was 18, down 5 from the 23 counted in May 2020, and down 96 from the 114 counted in June 2019.

The worldwide rig count for June 2020 was 1,073, down 103 from the 1,176 counted in May 2020, and down 1,148 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019.

June 2020 Rig Counts

June 2020 May 2020 June 2019 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 40 31 71 9 32 30 62 162 27 189 Europe 85 25 110 -1 85 26 111 144 49 193 Africa 57 3 60 -1 58 3 61 95 21 116 Middle East 299 44 343 -32 331 44 375 359 54 413 Asia Pacific 106 91 197 1 104 92 196 132 95 227 International 587 194 781 -24 610 195 805 892 246 1,138 United States 262 12 274 -74 335 13 348 945 24 969 Canada 16 2 18 -5 21 2 23 111 3 114 North America 278 14 292 -79 356 15 371 1,056 27 1,083 Worldwide 865 208 1,073 -103 966 210 1,176 1,948 273 2,221

Beginning September 2020, the monthly international rig count will be distributed using the same email alert-based subscription system as the weekly North America rig count. A monthly press release will no longer be distributed following the August 2020 rig count. The subscription system is available free-of-charge and is available by clicking here to join on the rig count website.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com