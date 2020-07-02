Enbridge resumes partial operation of line 5 dual pipelines

Enbridge will now begin safely restarting the west segment and anticipates operations will soon return to normal. Pursuant to the court order, we will conduct an inline inspection tool run on the west segment and share our findings with the State in accordance with the court’s orders.
The east segment of Line 5 will remain shut down as we work with our safety regulator, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, to ensure all of the safety assessments are complete and data provided prior to restarting the east segment.
Enbridge is committed to sharing this information with the State of Michigan to keep them informed regarding our inspections of the east segment.
Enbridge’s Line 5 has served Michiganders safely without incident at the Straits crossing for more than 65 years. We remain willing to work with the State going forward to address issues of concern about the safety of Line 5 and its ultimate replacement with The Great Lakes Tunnel that will contain a new section of pipeline. Enbridge is currently seeking permit approval of the tunnel which, upon completion, will make a safe pipeline even safer.