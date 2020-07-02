Government of Canada announces appointment of new chief executive officer to the Canada Energy Regulator

OTTAWA, ON – The Government of Canada is committed to delivering open, transparent, merit-based appointments with a view to serving Canadians as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Today, the Government of Canada announced the Governor-in-Council appointment of Gitane De Silva as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), following an open and transparent competitive process that was launched in January 2020. Ms. De Silva is appointed for a term of five years.

Ms. De Silva is an experienced leader, having served in several senior executive roles within the governments of Canada and Alberta, including at Global Affairs Canada and as Alberta’s Senior Representative to the United States. Most recently, Ms. De Silva worked as Special Advisor, External Affairs, at TransAlta.

Under Ms. De Silva’s leadership, the CER will continue its role of overseeing — on behalf of all Canadians—– a strong, safe and sustainable Canadian energy sector as we transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Government of Canada would like to thank Sandy Lapointe for her work as Acting CEO since March 2020, as well as Peter Watson, who left the role of CEO in March after six years.

Quotes



“Ms. Gitane De Silva is a fine choice for CEO of the Canada Energy Regulator. Her wealth of experience and knowledge will greatly benefit the CER as it continues to do great work for Canadians, our energy industries and the environment.”

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources