NevadaNano modernizes combustible gas sensor technology, powers Blackline Safety’s G7 wearables













June 24, 2020 (Reno, Nev.) — NevadaNano today announced its partnership with Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN) to modernize combustible gas detection systems in a range of industries, ensuring the safety of workers. NevadaNano’s signature line of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based gas sensors, the Molecular Property Spectrometer (or MPS™) Flammable Gas Sensors, are integrated into Blackline’s portfolio of cloud-connected G7 connected safety wearables.

NevadaNano MPS sensors represent a major innovation in sensor technology because of their accuracy and long-term stability. The sensors are able to simultaneously and accurately monitor the environments for the lower explosive limit (LEL) levels of the 12 most common combustible gases, delivering a TrueLEL™ reading for individual gases and gas mixtures. By taking combustible gas detection monitoring further, NevadaNano delivers enhanced worker safety and virtually no false alarms. The MPS sensors also deliver a lower cost of ownership than traditional catalytic bead and non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensors because the sensors are immune to poisoning and their readings never drift. They come with a five-year life expectancy and are designed to integrate into existing safety devices.

“With their G7 wearables, Blackline Safety leads the connected safety industry, and together we are solving some age-old challenges facing workers and program managers today,” said NevadaNano Senior Director of Business Development Bob Christensen. “Together with Blackline, we’re challenging the status-quo with redesigned flammable gas detection that will enhance safety and performance, while keeping teams focused on their important work.”

NevadaNano’s detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. The MPS sensors’ innovative technology brings enhanced reliability and performance to gas detection for industrial safety in oil and gas, petrochemical, utilities, mining, and public safety, among other applications.

“NevadaNano was able to design, rigorously test and deliver a sensor that exceeds the performance of all of current standard flammable gas sensors,” said Sean Stinson, Blackline Safety VP of Sales and Product Management. “Together, we are offering a new level of safety for workers in dangerous environments without the distraction of more false alarms. MPS defines a new era of insights for businesses through the exclusive MPS gas classification system, coupled to Blackline’s location-enabled and cloud-hosted data analytics software.”

The MPS sensor places detected gases into one of six classifications that Blackline’s G7 streams directly to their cloud infrastructure where it becomes available for interactive visualization in Blackline Analytics. For the first time, refinery personnel are able to see where hydrogen was recently detection and not present previously. For more information, visit NevadaNano.com.

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano is the developer of the Molecular Property Spectrometer gas-sensing products that use Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) structures to detect, identify, and quantify chemicals in the air. MPS™ gas sensors offer TrueLEL™ readings and provide information about the air we breathe to ensure safer workplaces, healthier homes, and a better environment. For more information, visit NevadaNano.com.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.