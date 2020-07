Dandelion Group Management Corp. (“DGM”) – Canadian based company has an immediate need for the oil and gas assets with average oil production between 30 barrels to 500 barrels per day, with natural gas production between 500Mcf to 2000Mcf per day.

DGM is also looking for the consultant who can provide the due diligence service during acquisition.

For more information, please contact Jimmy at jimmy.jin@dandelionmanage.com