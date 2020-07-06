BOE Report

Spartan Delta Corp. provides operational and corporate update highlighted by asset outperformance

CALGARY, AB – Spartan Delta Corp. (“Spartan” or the “Company“) (TSXV: SDE) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s operational and corporate activities since the closing of its transformational transaction on June 1, 2020, which included the acquisition of high-quality, multi-zone, oil and gas operated production in Alberta, a large land base and a strategic infrastructure footprint (the “Transaction“). The Transaction positions Spartan as an intermediate exploration and development company whose growth strategy is focused on the acquisition and development of underexploited and undercapitalized assets that offer material upside and sustainable free cash flow within the current commodity price environment.

Asset Outperformance Supported by Strong Hedge Book

Based on field receipts, Spartan’s current production is estimated at approximately 26,000 boe/d1, primarily from the Ferrier and Willesden Green areas, compared to approximately 25,000 boe/d (30% oil and natural gas liquids) estimated at the time of closing the Transaction five weeks ago. This production outperformance was achieved without capital investment and demonstrates the success of Spartan’s recent production optimization and integration activities, the high caliber of staff retained through the Transaction, as well as the predictable and stable nature of its asset base. Continued growth will be pursued through the ongoing development of existing assets with exposure to the Spirit River, Cardium and other Cretaceous target formations, along with synergistic and accretive acquisitions. Spartan’s future growth is supported by the Company’s strategic working interest ownership in three gas plants, including one operated deep cut facility with excess capacity. This infrastructure, with an estimated $200 million of replacement value net to the Company, ensures Spartan can capitalize on both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, positively impacting corporate operating efficiencies.

To protect project economics and cash flows, while mitigating ongoing volatility in commodity markets, Spartan has strategically hedged approximately 60% of its natural gas volumes for the latter half of 2020 and approximately 45% of forecast natural gas volumes for 2021 at attractive price levels. Spartan’s complete natural gas hedging positions as of July 6, 2020 are outlined below:

Period

Price (C$/GJ)

Volume (GJ/d)

Reference

Apr 1, 2020 to Oct 31, 2020

$1.54

750

AECO

Jul 1, 2020 to Mar 31, 2021

$2.23

60,000

AECO

Apr 1, 2021 to Oct 21, 2021

$2.02

5,000

AECO

Apr 1, 2021 to Mar 31, 2022

$2.25

35,000

AECO

Fostering Key Stakeholder Relationships

As a critical component of its strategy, Spartan is targeting industry leadership across environmental, social and governance (“ESG“) best practices and will uphold a corporate culture that embodies the responsible and ethical stewardship of assets and investor capital. Consistent with this philosophy, Spartan and the O’Chiese First Nation community are working together to set the stage for a long and mutually beneficial relationship based on trust and mutual respect. The O’Chiese First Nation currently has a five percent working interest in Spartan’s operated Nees Opawganu’ck deep cut plant and is a joint venture partner in the development of oil and gas resources situated on O’Chiese First Nation lands. Spartan will seek to engage O’Chiese First Nation businesses and business partners for its field operations, further supporting a collaborative environment that can benefit both parties.

Upon closing of the Transaction, Spartan seamlessly integrated the acquired assets, systems, processes and most importantly, people, despite the social distancing challenges presented by COVID-19. With the addition of over 100 new, permanent employees and contractors across its head office and field operations, Spartan is pleased to have assembled a talented group of professionals who bring valuable skills, expertise, and knowledge of the acquired assets, further strengthening the Company’s rapidly evolving position in the industry.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

The Company also confirms its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2020 will be issued by press release and filed on SEDAR before markets open on August 20th. Spartan also anticipates posting an updated corporate presentation on its website contemporaneous with the second quarter results release.

About Spartan Delta Corp.

Spartan Delta is a differentiated energy company whose ESG-focused culture is centered on generating sustainable free cash flow through oil and gas exploration and development. Building on its existing high-quality, low-decline operated production in the heart of the Alberta Deep Basin, Spartan intends to continue acquiring undervalued diversified assets that can be restructured, optimized and rebranded, financially or operationally, yielding accretion to shareholder value. With excess infrastructure capacity, the Company is well positioned to continue pursuing immediate production optimization and responsible future growth. Further detail is available in Spartan’s July corporate presentation, which can be accessed on its website at www.spartandeltacorp.com.

READER ADVISORY

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning: the growth strategy and business plan of the Company; development plans for the Company’s assets and the completion of additional acquisitions; expected production and cash flow; the Company’s ESG initiatives; and the timing of the Company’s second quarter 2020 results announcement.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Spartan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of the Company, expected production, and benefits and synergies arising from the Transaction. Although Spartan believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Spartan can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility, impacts of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis for additional risk factors relating to Spartan, which can be accessed either on Spartan’s website at www.spartandeltacorp.com or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

BOE Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe“) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Current production is comprised of approximately 1,390 bbls/d of condensate & light/medium crude oil, 6,500 bbls/d of natural gas liquids and 108.6 mcf/d of natural gas.

www.spartandeltacorp.com

