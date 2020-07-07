Digitize and improve your wellsite operations













In times of rigorous cost control, operating lean, remote worksites and a renewed emphasis on environmental and social governance (ESG), Resource Energy Solutions (RES) wants to introduce you to a leading edge solution “Total Operations, Risk & Control (TORC).”

TORC is an intuitive Web based operations management platform that provides a 360-degree view of your well activities incorporating business & workflow automation, task assignment, monitoring, and reporting functions. TORC helps address well integrity, environmental, regulatory and risk management issues for the oil and gas industry.

TORC’s 10 modules will improve your wellsite operations by ensuring seamless data capture, dataflow, and data accessibility from anywhere. TORC helps drive down costs and eliminates delays in getting information to those who need it most, while achieving operational efficiencies and timely regulatory compliance, and reporting. TORC reduces manual data entries & tasks, inconsistent data, and expensive delays from the use of spreadsheets, PDF docs, legacy siloes and knowledge retained in individuals’ memory.

Drilling Completions SCVF/GM – Surface Casing Vent Flow/Gas Migration Well Testing Suspension Packer Isolation Testing & Repairs Abandonment Downhole Work Field Inspection Response Management Asset & Inventory Management

Key Features include:

Project Management

Alerts and Notifications

Schedule Management

Integrations and Data Configurations

Data Validation

Workflows – Business Process Management

Dashboards and Detailed Reports

Threshold and Action Management

Scalability and Performance

Generate Programs for Well Abandonment

Updated with the latest AER regulations

You will see a world of difference when TORC becomes your reliable well lifecycle operations management partner. Still not convinced? Sign-up by September 30th for a 90-day free trial and see for yourself what you have been missing to achieve real cost reductions and improving operational efficiencies. Get started and book your free trial today of any of the 10 TORC modules.

Contact us for more information or to schedule a demo: info@resourceenergysolutions.com or 403-245-0220.

About Resource Energy Solutions

Resource Energy Solutions (RES) is a global software company and service provider. RES provides well operation, cost, compliance, and risk management solutions throughout the entire well life cycle to upstream and midstream oil and gas operators, regulators, and service companies.