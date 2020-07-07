New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 6
|Strategy Implementation – Procurement / Contracts
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Jul. 6
|Integrated Planner
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jul. 6
|Data and Document Delivery Consultant
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jul. 3
|Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jul. 3
|Pipefitter Apprentice/Helper
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 3
|Wildlife Biologist
|Vertex
|Fort McMurray
|Jul. 3
|Wildlife Biologist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jul. 2
|Business Analyst, IT
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 2
|Intermediate Soil Specialist
|Vertex
|Lloydminster
|Jul. 2
|Intermediate Soil Specialist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jul. 2
|Senior Soil Specialist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jul. 1
|Land Project Services Manager
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 1
|Supply Chain Category Lead – Environmental & Survey Services
|TC Energy
|Calgary