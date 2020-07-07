New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 6 Strategy Implementation – Procurement / Contracts Brunel Saskatoon
Jul. 6 Integrated Planner Brunel Calgary
Jul. 6 Data and Document Delivery Consultant Brunel Calgary
Jul. 3 Management Trainee Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 3 Pipefitter Apprentice/Helper Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 3 Wildlife Biologist Vertex Fort McMurray
Jul. 3 Wildlife Biologist Vertex Sherwood Park
Jul. 2 Business Analyst, IT PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 2 Intermediate Soil Specialist Vertex Lloydminster
Jul. 2 Intermediate Soil Specialist Vertex Sherwood Park
Jul. 2 Senior Soil Specialist Vertex Sherwood Park
Jul. 1 Land Project Services Manager TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 1 Supply Chain Category Lead – Environmental & Survey Services TC Energy Calgary
