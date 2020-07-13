Hillcrest announces early warrant exercise incentive program













VANCOUVER, B.C. – TheNewswire – July 13, 2020 – Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV:HRH) (OTC:HLRTF) (the “Company” or “Hillcrest“), is pleased to announce that will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) for approval of the implementation of an early warrant exercise incentive program (the “Incentive Program“) intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 24,166,466 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Eligible Warrants“) of the Company held by warrant-holders.

Each Eligible Warrant is currently exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. Of the 24,166,466 Eligible Warrants, 1,000,000 Eligible Warrants will expire on November 1, 2020, 20,944,446 Eligible Warrants will expire on December 4, 2020, and 2,122,000 Eligible Warrants will expire on May 10, 2021.

In order to encourage the early exercise of such Eligible Warrants, the Company will be seeking approval of the Exchange to an amendment to the terms of the Eligible Warrants to enable the holders to receive a New Warrant (as defined and described below) for each Eligible Warrant exercised prior to August 1, 2020 (the “New Warrant Expiry Date“) at the price of $0.05 per Eligible Warrant.

To be eligible for the Incentive Program, the holder of the Eligible Warrant must complete and deliver an accredited investor certificate to the Company, in such form as satisfactory to the Company, or otherwise the Company must be satisfied that the distribution of New Warrants (as defined below) to such holder would be exempt from prospectus requirements.

Subject to the receipt of formal approval of the Exchange to the incentive program and the resulting amendment to the Eligible Warrants, each holder of an Eligible Warrant who elects to exercise their Eligible Warrant at the price of $0.05 prior to the New Warrant Expiry Date of the incentive program will receive a warrant (a “New Warrant“). Each New Warrant will allow the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from issuance. The New Warrants, and any shares issued upon exercise thereof, will be subject to a four-month hold period. If an Eligible Warrant holder chooses not to exercise their Eligible Warrants by the New Warrant Expiry Date, the Eligible Warrants will continue to be exercisable for common shares on the same terms that previously existed, as will the warrants held by insiders of the Company and pro group members.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Hillcrest is a Canadian oil and gas producer, which to complement its oil and gas production, is pursuing opportunities related to clean energy technology with potential to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hillcrest holds multiple wells on two projects in the province of Saskatchewan, and intends to add a green energy asset to its energy production portfolio through its 50% ownership in ALSET Innovations Inc., a technology partnership with rights to exclusively license and market innovative efficient power generation and electric motor technologies in the USA and to exclusively market this technology in the EU.