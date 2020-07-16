ARMOUREE, a Fuelled company, announces new inventory management and equipment sales agreement with the orphan well association













ARMOUREE Inc. (ARMOUREE) a web-based inventory management platform tailored to energy equipment, enters into agreement with Orphan Well Association (OWA). AMROUREE is pleased to announce that the OWA has chosen the ARMOUREE platform for its current inventory management, cataloguing and sales needs (www.armouree.com).

“We have been working closely with our largest clients to further expand the service offerings at ARMOUREE while maintaining its robust and simple to use functionality” commented Austin Fraser, CMO of ARMOUREE. “We have been following the asset retirement obligation (“ARO”) space and we are excited to be participating in this area with who we believe is a worldwide leader.”

ARMOUREE Features

ARMOUREE was built as a simple and robust energy equipment inventory management platform that connects the field with the office. It also operates one of the largest energy equipment peer to peer sales platforms for energy equipment in western Canada.

As an inventory management system the ARMOUREE platform consolidates equipment data comprised of equipment photos, video, specifications, and asset documentation all in one place. When the data is stored within ARMOUREE, it is web based and mobile accessible, making it searchable and easy to navigate. Standard reporting and analytics are available for each of our clients, assisting in inventory assessments for strategic planning.

Mobile App

In 2019, ARMOUREE designed and launched an app to allow its clients to catalogue equipment in the field both offline and online. This easy to use app brings real world field information to office, efficiently and accurately.

About ARMOUREE

ARMOUREE is a Calgary-based technology company that operates a web-based inventory management platform tailored to energy equipment and P2P sales platform. Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. acquired ARMOUREE in October 2018 and also operates Fuelled.com, a consignment-based marketplace platform and Fuelled Appraisals a modern, data-driven appraisal company. Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. launched in 2013.