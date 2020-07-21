BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 20 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Jul. 19 Manager, Systems Optimization – Liquids Pipelines TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 18 PAYROLL ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jul. 18 Financial Analyst Brunel Lloydminster
Jul. 17 Senior Accounts Payable Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 17 Business Analyst Brunel Montreal
Jul. 16 General Foreman Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 16 Light Equipment Operator Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 16 Labourer Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 16 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 16 Journeyman Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 16 HRIS Analyst ARC Resources Calgary
Jul. 15 Cost Reporting Accounting Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 15 Regulatory Affairs Project Manager Brunel Montreal
