Inter Pipeline Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB , July 22, 2020 /CNW/ – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on August 6, 2020 . A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for August 7 at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 231-8191. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 14, 2020 by calling 1 (855) 859-2056. The code for the replay is 7889542.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

