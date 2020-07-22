Toscana Energy announces second quarter 2020 results

CALGARY, Alberta – Toscana Energy Income Corporation (“Toscana” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: TEI) announces financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Financial and operating results:
This news release summarizes information contained in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. This news release should not be considered a substitute for reading the full disclosure documents, which are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at www.toscanaenergy.ca.
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|OPERATIONAL
|Average daily production (boe/d)
|661
|1,080
|(39%)
|771
|1,102
|(30%)
|Gas (Mcf/d)
|1,852
|2,463
|(25%)
|1,936
|2,563
|(24%)
|Oil (bbl/d)
|332
|612
|(46%)
|413
|604
|(32%)
|NGL (bbl/d)
|20
|58
|(66%)
|35
|70
|(50%)
|Average prices received ($/boe)
|14.78
|45.87
|(68%)
|24.48
|43.51
|(44%)
|Gas ($/Mcf)
|1.54
|1.10
|40%
|1.73
|1.69
|2%
|Oil ($/bbl)
|19.79
|73.54
|(73%)
|35.54
|68.47
|(48%)
|NGL ($/bbl)
|17.35
|32.25
|(46%)
|24.04
|31.60
|(24%)
|FINANCIAL
|Petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalty expense ($)
|736,771
|4,035,543
|(82%)
|3,050,048
|7,966,721
|(62%)
|Total revenues ($)
|838,207
|5,334,208
|(84%)
|5,111,264
|8,145,192
|(37%)
|Netback ($) (1)
|(678,937)
|1,817,481
|>100%
|(932,118)
|3,030,547
|>100%
|Netback per boe ($/boe) (1)
|(11.29)
|18.49
|>100%
|(6.64)
|15.20
|>100%
|Adjusted funds flow from (used-in) operations ($) (1)
|(122,173)
|650,896
|>100%
|(1,711,557)
|695,030
|>100%
Notes:
(1) Non – IFRS measure.
Outlook
As a result of the world wide COVID-19 pandemic and continued over-supply of oil by OPEC countries and other producing countries, global oil prices continue to remain volatile. The Corporation has shut-in its low netback oil wells and minimized future spending on all of its assets. Lower oil prices and the reduced average daily production volumes, due to shut-in oil wells continues to negatively impact the Corporation’s cash flows from operations. The COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation that is expected to continue to have widespread implications on the Corporation’s business, results of operations, financial condition and the environment in which it operates.