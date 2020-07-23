Need hand sanitizer? Now available for medical, industrial and personal use













Iron Horse Group Inc. is proud to announce that hand sanitizer is now available for purchase online at ironhorsesanitizer.com.

Iron Horse Group Incorporated is a First Nations project management and specialty chemistry company focused on water treatment and other industrial services for every significant resource sector within Canada.

Iron Horse Group Inc. is proud to be the official Canadian supplier of Genesis Chemical Blending’s Essential Hand Sanitizer Gel (72% Ethanol based) and Essential Hand Sanitizer (80% Ethanol based Liquid) products.

We understand your needs which is why we have made it easy with customizable ordering options. If you have a specific need please contact us to discuss.

Hand Sanitizer

Gel (72% ethanol based) and Liquid (80% ethanol based) FCC Grade Ethanol Based Hand Sanitizer

We can supply myriad of different packaging and shipping options based on your needs. Contact us to discuss options

Health Canada Approved Liquid Sanitizer: Canada Health NPN Product Licence # 80102784 Gel Sanitizer: Canada Health NPN Product Licence # 80102763

Volume discounts based on Quantity negotiable

Please visit ironhorsesanitizer.com for ordering options and more information.