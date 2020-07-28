Ovintiv reports second quarter financial and operating results

Strong capital efficiency drives lower planned 2020 capital spending, higher expected fourth quarter production

Highlights:

2020 planned capital investments reduced to $1.8 billion , the low end of previous expected range of $1.8 – $1.9 billion . Second quarter capital investments were $252 million (compared to guidance of $250 – $300 million).

production outlook was increased to 200 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) (previously forecast as a year-end exit rate). Increased estimated 2020 cash cost savings to more than $200 million ; approximately half of the savings have been achieved year-to-date and the majority are expected to be durable in future years.

Recent strong results increase confidence in 2021 “stay-flat” crude and condensate scenario with $1.4 – $1.6 billion in capital investments.

DENVER – Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET) on July 29, 2020.

“During a very challenging period, we took advantage of the tremendous flexibility we have built into our business and performed exceptionally well through the first half of 2020—maintaining a sharp focus on driving efficiencies in every part of the Company and positioning Ovintiv to thrive in 2020 and beyond,” said Doug Suttles, Ovintiv President and CEO. “Our culture of innovation is allowing us to drive down drilling and completion costs, enhance margins through durable cost savings and strengthen our capital efficiency outlook. We are even more confident in our ability to deliver the 2021 scenario we discussed last quarter which maintains scale and our strong capital structure while generating free cash flow at modest commodity prices. We have a demonstrated track record of generating free cash flow—$52 million this quarter and about $290 million over the last four quarters. For the next six quarters, all excess cash flows will go towards reducing our debt.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

The Company recorded a net loss in the second quarter of $4.4 billion, or $16.87 per share of common stock. Results were impacted by the following items:

A non-cash ceiling test impairment of $3,250 million , before-tax, primarily related to the decline in 12-month average trailing commodity prices which reduced SEC proved reserves.

, before-tax, primarily related to the decline in 12-month average trailing commodity prices which reduced SEC proved reserves. A non-cash charge of $568 million related to a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

related to a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. A non-cash unrealized loss on risk management of $679 million , before-tax, related to the mark-to-market value of derivative positions.

, before-tax, related to the mark-to-market value of derivative positions. A restructuring charge of $81 million , before-tax, related to a 25% reduction in Ovintiv’s workforce as staffing levels were balanced with planned activity levels.

Excluding these and other items, the Company reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $111 million. Cash from operating activities was $117 million and non-GAAP cash flow was $304 million. Cash flow was impacted by the $81 million restructuring charge mentioned above.

1. Throughout this document, crude and condensate refers to tight oil including medium and light crude oil volumes and plant condensate.

Ovintiv delivered higher than expected production during the quarter and continued to show significant reductions in costs. Capital investment levels were below the mid-point of the Company’s previous guidance.

Total average production for the second quarter was nearly 537 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d). Crude and condensate production averaged 198 Mbbls/d. In response to low oil prices, the Company voluntarily shut-in, delayed or curtailed approximately 32 MBOE/d, or 18 Mbbls/d of crude and condensate during the quarter. Substantially all shut-in volumes are now back on-line.

Total Costs of $11.23 per BOE were nearly 8% lower when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

per BOE were nearly 8% lower when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Second quarter capital investments were $252 million and nearly 70% below first quarter 2020 investment levels. The Company moved rapidly from its March 2020 operated rig count of 23 rigs to seven rigs by mid-May. Completion activities were halted across the business during the quarter.

2020 and 2021 Scenario

Recent operating results have helped confirm key financial and operating assumptions behind the future “scenarios” the Company outlined in May 2020.

2020 —the Company today reduced its outlook for 2020 investments to approximately $1.8 billion (previously $1.8 – $1.9 billion ). Expectations for fourth quarter crude and condensate production were raised with the Company changing its previous 200 Mbbls/d 2020 “exit rate” to a fourth quarter 2020 average. During the second quarter, Ovintiv increased its original full-year cash cost savings estimate to more than $200 million , of which approximately half has been achieved through mid-year. Ovintiv plans to resume well completions in the third quarter on more than 100 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). As a result of the second quarter completion holiday, third quarter crude and condensate production is expected to be the trough for the year and average approximately 180 Mbbls/d. The majority of the DUCs are expected to commence production by year-end 2020 and a typical level of DUCs will be carried into 2021.

Strong Hedge Position Protects Cash Flow

Ovintiv is substantially hedged on near-term, benchmark oil price risk. For the third quarter, 175 Mbbls/d are hedged at an average price of $45.06 per barrel. Of these positions, 160 Mbbls/d are in fixed price swaps at $44.60 per barrel and 15 Mbbls/d are covered by costless collars between $50.00 and $68.71 per barrel. “Benchmark” refers to NYMEX WTI. Natural gas hedges are also in place on approximately 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of production hedged at an average price of $2.53 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf).

Second quarter 2020 average realized prices including hedge of $39.70 per barrel for oil, $17.78 per barrel for NGLs and $2.09 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) for natural gas, resulted in a total equivalent price of $21.21 per BOE. Ovintiv realized second quarter total hedging gains of $365 million , before-tax.

per barrel for oil, per barrel for NGLs and per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) for natural gas, resulted in a total equivalent price of per BOE. Ovintiv realized second quarter total hedging gains of , before-tax. Second quarter 2020 average realized prices excluding hedge of $22.91 per barrel for oil, $12.30 per barrel for NGLs and $1.57 per Mcf for natural gas resulted in a total equivalent price of $13.80 per BOE.

Based on the forward strip as of June 30, third quarter realized risk management gains on benchmark oil and natural gas are expected to total approximately $180 million, and total $406 million for the balance-of-year-2020. Settlements for various other oil differential and natural gas basis positions in 2020 serve to further reduce risk. See the Hedge Volume and Hedging Price Sensitivity tables below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Current liquidity is approximately $3.0 billion, which represents the Company’s $4 billion committed, unsecured credit facilities, available capacity on uncommitted demand lines and cash-on-hand, less the amount drawn on the credit facilities.

During the first half of the year, Ovintiv repurchased approximately $137 million in principal amount of its senior notes in the open market for an aggregate cash payment of approximately $115 million, plus accrued interest. The Company has significant flexibility to manage the late 2021 and 2022 maturities, including the use of its credit facilities.

Approximately 80% of the Company’s total fixed-rate long-term debt is due in 2024 or later and has an aggregate weighted average bond maturity of approximately nine years.

Refer to Note 1 Non-GAAP measures and the tables in this release for reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Asset Highlights

The Company set new, record-low well drilling and completion costs in each of its Core 3 asset areas during the second quarter. A chart comparing previous well costs by area to current estimates is included in today’s accompanying presentation on the website.

Permian

Permian production averaged 111 MBOE/d (81% liquids) in the quarter. The Company averaged four rigs, down from five in the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter, 23 net wells were drilled, and 13 net wells were turned in line (TIL). Ovintiv is currently running three rigs in the play.

The Company continues to advance Simul-Frac learnings in the Permian, leading to increased completion rates and lower cycle times over the quarter. These increased efficiencies resulted in a 19% improvement in the second quarter D&C well costs compared to 2019 average well costs.

Anadarko

Anadarko production averaged 144 MBOE/d (61% liquids) in the quarter. The Company averaged three rigs, down from six in the first quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, 13 net wells were drilled, and 17 net wells were TIL. Ovintiv is currently running two rigs in the play.

14 STACK wells in 2020 have been drilled and completed for less than $5 million. The pacesetter D&C well cost is now $4.4 million representing a 30% reduction from 2019 average results.

Montney

Second quarter Montney liquids production averaged 49 Mbbls/d. Total production in the play averaged 203 MBOE/d (24% liquids). During the quarter, the Company averaged two rigs, down from five in the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter, 12 net wells were drilled, and eight net wells were TIL. Ovintiv is currently running two rigs in the play.

The Company achieved a record completion rate on a recent four-well pad in Pipestone of 3,450 feet per day, a 45% improvement compared to the 2019 average. First half 2020 D&C well costs averaged $480 per foot in Pipestone, representing a 14% improvement over 2019 average costs.

Base Assets

Base assets in the portfolio include the Eagle Ford, Bakken, Uinta and Duvernay. There were no wells TIL in these areas during the second quarter.

Dividend Declared

On July 28, 2020, Ovintiv’s Board declared a dividend of $0.09375 per share of common stock payable on September 30, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Capital Investment and Production

(for the three months ended June 30) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Capital Expenditures (1) ($ millions) 252 750 Oil (Mbbls/d) (2) 146.5 179.3 NGLs – Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 51.8 55.3 NGLs – Other (Mbbls/d) 80.1 89.4 Total NGLs (Mbbls/d) 131.9 144.7 Total Liquids (Mbbls/d) 278.4 324.0 Natural gas (MMcf/d) (3) 1,550 1,607 Total production (MBOE/d) 536.6 591.8

(1) Including capitalized overhead costs. (2) Primarily tight oil, including minimal medium and light crude oil volumes. (3) Primarily shale gas, including minimal conventional natural gas.

Second Quarter Summary

(for the three months ended June 30)

($ millions, except as indicated) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Cash from (used in) operating activities 117 906 Deduct (add back): Net change in other assets and liabilities (68) (15) Net change in non-cash working capital (119) 44 Current tax on sale of assets – – Non-GAAP cash flow (1) 304 877 Non-GAAP cash flow margin (1) ($/BOE) 6.23 16.27 Non-GAAP cash flow (1) 304 877 Less: Capital Expenditures 252 750 Non-GAAP free cash flow (1) 52 127 Net earnings (loss) (4,383) 336 Before-tax (addition) deduction: Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management (679) 83 Impairments (3,250) – Restructuring charges (81) (17) Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss) 50 46 Gain (loss) on divestitures – – Gain on debt retirement 11 – Income tax (3,949) 112 (323) (66) After-tax (addition) deduction (4,272) 46 Non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) (1) (111) 290

(1) Non-GAAP cash flow, non-GAAP cash flow margin, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP operating earnings are non-GAAP measures as defined in Note 1.

Realized Pricing Summary

(for the three months ended June 30) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Liquids ($/bbl) WTI 27.85 59.82 Realized liquids prices (1) Oil 39.70 60.14 NGLs – Plant Condensate 31.37 53.57 NGLs – Other 9.01 14.75 Total NGLs 17.78 29.57 Natural gas NYMEX ($/MMBtu) 1.72 2.64 Realized natural gas price (1) ($/Mcf) 2.09 2.22

(1) Prices include the impact of realized gain (loss) on risk management.

Total Costs Summary

(for the three months ended June 30) ($ millions, except as indicated) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Total Operating Expenses 4,785 1,517 Deduct (add back): Market optimization operating expenses 382 286 Corporate & other operating expenses – (1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 493 532 Impairments 3,250 – Accretion of asset retirement obligation 9 10 Long-term incentive costs 25 (15) Restructuring costs 81 17 Current expected credit losses (3) – Total Costs (1) 548 688 Divided by: Production Volumes (MMBOE) 48.8 53.9 Total Costs (1) ($/BOE) 11.23 12.78 Drivers included in Total Costs ($/BOE) Production, mineral and other taxes 0.55 1.36 Upstream Transportation and Processing 6.44 6.54 Upstream Operating, Excluding Long Term Incentive Costs 2.86 3.40 Administrative, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs,

Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses 1.38 1.48 Total Costs $/BOE 11.23 12.78

(1) Calculated using whole dollars and volumes. Total Cost is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1.

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization

($ millions, except as indicated) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Long-Term Debt, including current portion 7,366 6,974 Total Shareholders’ Equity 5,873 9,930 Equity Adjustment for Impairments at December 31, 2011 7,746 7,746 Adjusted Capitalization 20,985 24,650 Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1) 35% 28%

(1) Debt to Adjusted Capitalization is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1.

Hedge Volumes as of June 27, 2020

Natural Gas Hedges 3Q/4Q 2020 2021 Oil & Condensate Hedges (1) 3Q/4Q 2020 2021 Total Hedges 1,267 MMcf/d 335 MMcf/d Total Hedges 178 Mbbls/d 37 Mbbls/d Hedges ($/Mcf) Hedges ($/bbl) NYMEX Swaps

Swap Price 882 MMcf/d

$2.57 165 MMcf/d

$2.51 WTI Swaps

Swap Price 125 Mbbls/d

$47.58 7 Mbbls/d

$43.02 NYMEX 3-Way Options

Short Call

Long Put

Short Put 330 MMcf/d

$2.72

$2.60

$2.25 170 MMcf/d

$3.22

$2.75

$2.50 WTI 3-Way Options

Short Call

Long Put

Short Put 38 Mbbls/d

$61.46

$53.36

$43.36 15 Mbbls/d

$50.00

$35.23

$24.64 NYMEX Costless Collars

Short Call

Long Put 55 MMcf/d

$2.88

$2.50 WTI Costless Collars

Short Call

Long Put 15 Mbbls/d

$68.71

$50.00 15 Mbbls/d

$45.84

$35.00 Basis Hedges ($/Mcf) Basis Hedges ($/bbl) AECO Basis Swaps

Swap Price 238 MMcf/d

($0.88) 75 MMcf/d

($1.01) WTI / Midland Swaps

Swap Price 3.5 Mbbls/d

($1.20) WAHA Basis Swaps

Swap Price 105 MMcf/d

($0.91) 86 MMcf/d

($0.80) (1) Table exclude 2021 WTI swaption 10 Mbbls/d @ $58.00

Price Sensitivities for WTI Oil Hedge Gains/Losses by Quarter for 2020 ($ MM):

Period $10 $20 $30 $40 $50 3Q 2020 565 404 243 82 (79) 4Q 2020 477 381 285 190 48 3Q-4Q Total 1,042 785 528 272 (31)

Price Sensitivities for NYMEX Natural Gas Hedge Gains/Losses by Quarter for 2020 ($ MM)

Period $1.00 $1.25 $1.50 $1.75 $2.00 $2.25 3Q 2020 155 131 108 84 60 37 4Q 2020 141 121 102 82 63 43 3Q-4Q Total 296 252 210 166 123 80

Note: Sensitivities do not include gains or losses related to differential hedges. Note: Company has additional hedges on Butane and Propane not included.