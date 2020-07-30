Cenovus announces closing of US$1 billion offering of senior notes

CALGARY, Alberta – Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has completed a public offering in the United States (the “Offering”) of US$1,000,000,000 in 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued under Cenovus’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 19, 2019 and a prospectus supplement dated July 28, 2020 filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to repay short-term indebtedness outstanding under the company’s $4.5 billion committed credit facility and other short-term indebtedness.
BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. acted as active joint book-running managers. The offering was supported by additional advisors including: RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, ATB Capital Markets Inc., CIBC World Markets Corp., Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Desjardins Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas, Inc., National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.