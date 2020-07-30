ELM aligns with First Nations to manage environmental liabilities across Alberta













ELM Inc. will be enhancing delivery of its abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation programs with qualified Indigenous companies such as Backwoods Energy Services. Backwoods is an Indigenous Community owned company, with strong leadership, that has made a positive impact creating economic opportunities across Alberta for First Nation communities and Albertans. Together, ELM and Backwoods can deliver end-to-end, cost-effective environmental solutions to the industry.

ELM is committed to promoting a business culture that is inclusive and respects diversity among First Nations. ELM supports Indigenous organizations and initiatives that contribute to sustainable development through a collaborative framework. ELM’s team has a long successful track record of working with First Nations groups across Canada. This new arrangement supports our collective commitment and is also aligned with the Alberta government’s provincial mandate of encouraging businesses to support indigenous group involvement, through partnering, as part of ensuring an inclusive Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP”).

With the recent announcements of the ASRP, rolling out Phase 3 and previewing Phase 4, ELM and Backwoods can together create a new standard for environmental liability management service delivery as a provider for ASRP projects. We are offering a complete, turnkey solution that provides licensees the assurance that project execution is not only led by two expert companies working together, but that also ensures future environmental impacts are considered and mitigated by our groups’ expertise.

For further information regarding ELM’s expertise in completing closure activities both inside and outside of the ASRP framework, please call 587-392-4001.