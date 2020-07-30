Obsidian Energy announces second quarter 2020 financial and operational results

OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ADVISORY

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is misleading as an indication of value.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain financial measures including FFO, FFO per share-basic, FFO per share-diluted, Netback and Net debt, included in this press release do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are considered non-GAAP measures; accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. FFO is cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning expenditures, office lease settlements, the effects of financing related transactions from foreign exchange contracts and debt repayments and certain other expenses and is representative of cash related to continuing operations. FFO is used to assess the Company’s ability to fund its planned capital programs. See “Calculation of Funds Flow from Operations” below for a reconciliation of FFO to cash flow from operating activities, being its nearest measure prescribed by IFRS. Netback is the per unit of production amount of revenue less royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and realized risk management gains and losses, and is used in capital allocation decisions and to economically rank projects. Net debt is the total of long-term debt and working capital deficiency and is used by the Company to assess its liquidity.

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities $ 2 $ (3) $ 35 $ (4) Change in non-cash working capital 16 32 11 59 Decommissioning expenditures – 1 8 3 Onerous office lease settlements 6 1 5 2 Realized foreign exchange loss – debt maturities – 3 – 3 Restructuring charges – 2 – 3 Other expenses (1) 1 5 3 11 Funds flow from operations $ 25 $ 41 $ 62 $ 77 Per share Basic per share $ 0.34 $ 0.56 $ 0.85 $ 1.06 Diluted per share $ 0.34 $ 0.56 $ 0.85 $ 1.06

(1) Includes legal fees related to claims against former Penn West Petroleum Ltd. employees related to the Company’s 2014 restatement of certain financial results.

ABBREVIATIONS



Oil Natural Gas bbl barrel or barrels GJ Gigajoule bbl/d barrels per day GJ/day gigajoule per day Boe Barrel of oil equivelant mmcf million cubic feet boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day Mmcf/d million cubic feet per day IP10 Initial production for the first 10 days NGL Natural gas liquids ­IP30 Initial production for the first 30 days IP60 Initial production for the first 60 days IP90 Initial production for the first 90 days

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "may", "will", "project", "could", "plan", "intend", "should", "believe", "outlook", "objective", "aim", "potential", "target" and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. In addition, statements relating to "reserves" or "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. Please note that initial production and or peak rates are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. In particular, this document contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, without limitation, the following: that the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A will be filed in due course on SEDAR and EDGAR; that we will continue to monitor the recovery in oil demand and should oil prices sustainably return above WTI US$45/bbl, we will evaluate initiating a development drilling plan to take advantage of our deep inventory of locations across our Cardium base, with a continued focus in our Willesden Green area; that recent technical work has allowed us to increase our inventory to over 900 identified well locations in our Cardium asset base; that we actively pursue the objective of consolidation within the Cardium play to allow for the creation of additional scale, efficiency and financial strength; our second half development program and that it will focus its capital on optimization projects and minor infrastructure projects; that the Company maintains its operational flexibility to react quickly to fluctuations in oil pricing, protecting liquidity in low price scenarios whilst also having the ability to add new incremental production should oil prices continue to improve; that our ABC expenditures prior to May 11, 2020 will be creditable against our 2021 spending requirement once this target amount is determined by the AER; that we will continue to work to secure support for future asset retirement projects via the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program; our second half and full year guidance including production, capital and decommissioning expenditures, Opex and G&A costs; and the date, time and place of our Meeting and webcast presentation.

